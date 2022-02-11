We Analyzed the Future Direction of TechTarget Inc. (TTGT), Here is What We Found

TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) went down by -13.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.44. The company’s stock price has collected -0.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ :TTGT) Right Now?

TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 123.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTGT is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for TechTarget Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $105.89, which is $30.59 above the current price. TTGT currently public float of 25.97M and currently shorts hold a 6.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTGT was 243.60K shares.

TTGT’s Market Performance

TTGT stocks went down by -0.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.84% and a quarterly performance of -21.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.18% for TechTarget Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.10% for TTGT stocks with a simple moving average of -4.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTGT stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for TTGT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTGT in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $97 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTGT reach a price target of $81. The rating they have provided for TTGT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 30th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to TTGT, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

TTGT Trading at -10.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares sank -10.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTGT fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.57. In addition, TechTarget Inc. saw -16.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTGT starting from MARINO ROGER M, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $108.21 back on Nov 18. After this action, MARINO ROGER M now owns 111,105 shares of TechTarget Inc., valued at $1,623,150 using the latest closing price.

MARINO ROGER M, the Director of TechTarget Inc., sale 45,019 shares at $108.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that MARINO ROGER M is holding 1,143,813 shares at $4,903,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.38 for the present operating margin

+70.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for TechTarget Inc. stands at +11.50. The total capital return value is set at 7.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on TechTarget Inc. (TTGT), the company’s capital structure generated 91.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.67. Total debt to assets is 40.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.