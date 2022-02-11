We Analyzed the Future Direction of i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV), Here is What We Found

i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) went up by 3.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.99. The company’s stock price has collected 20.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ :IIIV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IIIV is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for i3 Verticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.36, which is $4.29 above the current price. IIIV currently public float of 21.87M and currently shorts hold a 3.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IIIV was 239.90K shares.

IIIV’s Market Performance

IIIV stocks went up by 20.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.88% and a quarterly performance of 20.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.50% for i3 Verticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.36% for IIIV stocks with a simple moving average of 1.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IIIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IIIV stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for IIIV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IIIV in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $31 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to IIIV, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

IIIV Trading at 20.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IIIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +13.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IIIV rose by +20.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.89. In addition, i3 Verticals Inc. saw 18.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IIIV starting from DAILY GREGORY S, who purchase 28,717 shares at the price of $18.94 back on Dec 03. After this action, DAILY GREGORY S now owns 82,087 shares of i3 Verticals Inc., valued at $543,900 using the latest closing price.

DAILY GREGORY S, the Chief Executive Officer of i3 Verticals Inc., purchase 53,370 shares at $18.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that DAILY GREGORY S is holding 53,370 shares at $996,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IIIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.01 for the present operating margin

+63.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for i3 Verticals Inc. stands at -1.99. The total capital return value is set at 2.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.34. Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV), the company’s capital structure generated 105.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.31. Total debt to assets is 33.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.