We Analyzed the Future Direction of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT), Here is What We Found

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) went up by 4.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.69. The company’s stock price has collected 7.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ :GILT) Right Now?

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GILT is at 0.23.

The average price from analysts is $5.42. GILT currently public float of 45.35M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GILT was 449.30K shares.

GILT’s Market Performance

GILT stocks went up by 7.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.04% and a quarterly performance of 3.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.17% for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.83% for GILT stocks with a simple moving average of -6.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GILT

Brigantine, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GILT reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for GILT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 29th, 2012.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Perform” to GILT, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

GILT Trading at 10.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GILT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GILT rose by +7.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.68. In addition, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. saw 17.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GILT

Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 15.80 for asset returns.