Wall Street Pummels Euronav NV (EURN) After Recent Earnings Report

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) went up by 3.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.20. The company’s stock price has collected 15.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/21 that Not-So Supertankers Deserve a Look as Pandemic Fades

Is It Worth Investing in Euronav NV (NYSE :EURN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Euronav NV declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.20, which is $2.11 above the current price. EURN currently public float of 170.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EURN was 1.14M shares.

EURN’s Market Performance

EURN stocks went up by 15.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.24% and a quarterly performance of -2.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.72% for Euronav NV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.30% for EURN stocks with a simple moving average of 7.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EURN

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EURN reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for EURN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 29th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to EURN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

EURN Trading at 10.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EURN rose by +15.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.86. In addition, Euronav NV saw 10.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EURN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.11 for the present operating margin

-65.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronav NV stands at -80.80. The total capital return value is set at -8.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.80.

Based on Euronav NV (EURN), the company’s capital structure generated 87.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.62. Total debt to assets is 45.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.