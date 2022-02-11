Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) went down by -0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.33. The company’s stock price has collected 11.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :VRNS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRNS is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Varonis Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.05, which is $25.51 above the current price. VRNS currently public float of 106.07M and currently shorts hold a 3.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRNS was 1.08M shares.

VRNS’s Market Performance

VRNS stocks went up by 11.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.19% and a quarterly performance of -33.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.45% for Varonis Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.49% for VRNS stocks with a simple moving average of -25.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VRNS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRNS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $47 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNS reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for VRNS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 05th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to VRNS, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

VRNS Trading at -7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS rose by +11.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.16. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc. saw -16.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from VAN DEN BOSCH FRED, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Dec 15. After this action, VAN DEN BOSCH FRED now owns 119,945 shares of Varonis Systems Inc., valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Raz Gilad, the CIO & VP of Technical Services of Varonis Systems Inc., sale 1,905 shares at $52.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Raz Gilad is holding 190,759 shares at $99,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.79 for the present operating margin

+84.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varonis Systems Inc. stands at -32.12. The total capital return value is set at -30.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.32. Equity return is now at value -24.40, with -12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 290.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.37. Total debt to assets is 49.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 290.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.