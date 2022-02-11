The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) went up by 4.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $254.34. The company’s stock price has collected 6.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/27/21 that Here’s a Consumer and Marijuana Play That’s Cheap

Is It Worth Investing in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE :SMG) Right Now?

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SMG is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $189.44, which is $54.99 above the current price. SMG currently public float of 39.39M and currently shorts hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMG was 413.48K shares.

SMG’s Market Performance

SMG stocks went up by 6.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.94% and a quarterly performance of -14.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.31% for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.13% for SMG stocks with a simple moving average of -16.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SMG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SMG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $180 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMG reach a price target of $205. The rating they have provided for SMG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 18th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to SMG, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

SMG Trading at -6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -12.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMG rose by +6.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.66. In addition, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company saw -11.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMG starting from Volas Gerald, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $171.52 back on Nov 09. After this action, Volas Gerald now owns 6,436 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, valued at $1,029,108 using the latest closing price.

HAGEDORN JAMES, the Chairman and CEO of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, sale 11,123 shares at $217.77 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that HAGEDORN JAMES is holding 73,714 shares at $2,422,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.09 for the present operating margin

+29.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stands at +10.49. The total capital return value is set at 24.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.73. Equity return is now at value 60.20, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), the company’s capital structure generated 226.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.37. Total debt to assets is 52.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 220.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.