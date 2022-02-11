The Chart for Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) went down by -2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $272.28. The company’s stock price has collected -0.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/16/21 that Plug Power, Rivian, Roblox, Adobe: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ :NDSN) Right Now?

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NDSN is at 0.97.

NDSN currently public float of 51.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NDSN was 180.31K shares.

NDSN’s Market Performance

NDSN stocks went down by -0.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.80% and a quarterly performance of -12.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for Nordson Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.51% for NDSN stocks with a simple moving average of -4.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDSN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NDSN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NDSN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $220 based on the research report published on March 31st of the previous year 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to NDSN, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on June 05th of the previous year.

NDSN Trading at -8.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDSN fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $231.88. In addition, Nordson Corporation saw -9.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDSN starting from Pembroke Jeffrey A, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $240.95 back on Sep 01. After this action, Pembroke Jeffrey A now owns 15,507 shares of Nordson Corporation, valued at $481,900 using the latest closing price.

DeVries James E, the Executive Vice President of Nordson Corporation, sale 6,000 shares at $237.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that DeVries James E is holding 46,378 shares at $1,422,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDSN

Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 9.90 for asset returns.