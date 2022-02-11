The Chart for Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) went down by -38.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.62. The company’s stock price has collected -33.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ :ASPU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASPU is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Aspen Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.58, which is $4.68 above the current price. ASPU currently public float of 22.83M and currently shorts hold a 3.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASPU was 275.00K shares.

ASPU’s Market Performance

ASPU stocks went down by -33.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -51.75% and a quarterly performance of -74.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.16% for Aspen Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -43.85% for ASPU stocks with a simple moving average of -74.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPU

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASPU reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ASPU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to ASPU, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

ASPU Trading at -47.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.63%, as shares sank -52.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPU fell by -33.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, Aspen Group Inc. saw -47.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPU starting from KASS DOUGLAS, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $5.54 back on Oct 15. After this action, KASS DOUGLAS now owns 123,000 shares of Aspen Group Inc., valued at $1,109 using the latest closing price.

KASS DOUGLAS, the Director of Aspen Group Inc., purchase 200 shares at $5.60 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that KASS DOUGLAS is holding 122,800 shares at $1,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.16 for the present operating margin

+52.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspen Group Inc. stands at -15.41. The total capital return value is set at -13.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.23. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU), the company’s capital structure generated 37.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.19. Total debt to assets is 22.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.