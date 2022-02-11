Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) went down by -27.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.64. The company’s stock price has collected 0.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE :UVE) Right Now?

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UVE is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $4.66 above the current price. UVE currently public float of 28.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UVE was 198.01K shares.

UVE’s Market Performance

UVE stocks went up by 0.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.68% and a quarterly performance of 11.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.16% for UVE stocks with a simple moving average of -16.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UVE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for UVE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UVE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $19 based on the research report published on May 28th of the previous year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UVE reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for UVE stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 04th, 2019.

UVE Trading at -28.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -35.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UVE fell by -25.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.32. In addition, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. saw 0.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UVE starting from DOWNES SEAN P, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $12.90 back on Oct 01. After this action, DOWNES SEAN P now owns 1,418,631 shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc., valued at $258,014 using the latest closing price.

DOWNES SEAN P, the Director of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $13.91 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that DOWNES SEAN P is holding 1,438,631 shares at $278,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.27 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. stands at +1.78. The total capital return value is set at 15.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.97. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE), the company’s capital structure generated 15.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.12. Total debt to assets is 4.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.