Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK)

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) went down by -8.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.36. The company’s stock price has collected -4.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE :SSTK) Right Now?

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSTK is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Shutterstock Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $128.50, which is $49.07 above the current price. SSTK currently public float of 24.19M and currently shorts hold a 5.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSTK was 243.11K shares.

SSTK’s Market Performance

SSTK stocks went down by -4.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.02% and a quarterly performance of -27.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.32% for Shutterstock Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.89% for SSTK stocks with a simple moving average of -18.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSTK stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SSTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSTK in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $105 based on the research report published on April 27th of the previous year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SSTK reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for SSTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 12th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to SSTK, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on October 23rd of the previous year.

SSTK Trading at -16.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares sank -12.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSTK fell by -4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.38. In addition, Shutterstock Inc. saw -22.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSTK starting from Oringer Jonathan, who sale 18,693 shares at the price of $93.10 back on Feb 08. After this action, Oringer Jonathan now owns 12,115,673 shares of Shutterstock Inc., valued at $1,740,243 using the latest closing price.

Oringer Jonathan, the Executive Chairman of Shutterstock Inc., sale 13,386 shares at $92.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Oringer Jonathan is holding 12,134,366 shares at $1,235,747 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.79 for the present operating margin

+60.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shutterstock Inc. stands at +10.76. The total capital return value is set at 19.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.11. Equity return is now at value 22.40, with 12.90 for asset returns.

Based on Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK), the company’s capital structure generated 12.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.73. Total debt to assets is 6.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.