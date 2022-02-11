Moelis & Company (MC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) went down by -9.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.19. The company’s stock price has collected -3.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/01/20 that Treasury Department Selects Wall Street Banks to Advise on Airline Aid

Is It Worth Investing in Moelis & Company (NYSE :MC) Right Now?

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MC is at 1.24.

The average price from analysts is $69.29, which is $16.47 above the current price. MC currently public float of 60.21M and currently shorts hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MC was 452.96K shares.

MC’s Market Performance

MC stocks went down by -3.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.03% and a quarterly performance of -24.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.96% for Moelis & Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.47% for MC stocks with a simple moving average of -10.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $65 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MC reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for MC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to MC, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

MC Trading at -11.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -14.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MC fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.57. In addition, Moelis & Company saw -15.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MC starting from Shropshire Kenneth, who sale 2,142 shares at the price of $71.71 back on Oct 28. After this action, Shropshire Kenneth now owns 5,235 shares of Moelis & Company, valued at $153,603 using the latest closing price.

MOELIS KENNETH, the Chairman, CEO of Moelis & Company, sale 10,466 shares at $57.04 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that MOELIS KENNETH is holding 303,676 shares at $596,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MC

Equity return is now at value 83.10, with 32.80 for asset returns.