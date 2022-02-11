Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) went up by 6.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.41. The company’s stock price has collected 7.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ :PNNT) Right Now?

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.07 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of PNNT was 250.11K shares.

PNNT’s Market Performance

PNNT stocks went up by 7.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.52% and a quarterly performance of 10.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.32% for PennantPark Investment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.97% for PNNT stocks with a simple moving average of 13.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNNT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PNNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PNNT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7.50 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNNT reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for PNNT stocks is “Perform” according to the report published on July 09th, 2021.

PNNT Trading at 10.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.15% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNNT rose by +7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.03. In addition, PennantPark Investment Corporation saw 10.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PNNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+169.99 for the present operating margin

+82.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennantPark Investment Corporation stands at +149.29. The total capital return value is set at 16.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.11.

Based on PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT), the company’s capital structure generated 92.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.92. Total debt to assets is 46.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.