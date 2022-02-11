Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Impinj Inc. (PI)

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) went down by -20.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.39. The company’s stock price has collected -5.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ :PI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PI is at 2.38.

PI currently public float of 23.19M and currently shorts hold a 7.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PI was 371.65K shares.

PI’s Market Performance

PI stocks went down by -5.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.94% and a quarterly performance of -3.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.12% for Impinj Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.76% for PI stocks with a simple moving average of 14.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $100 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PI reach a price target of $69. The rating they have provided for PI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 26th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to PI, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

PI Trading at -14.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares sank -20.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PI fell by -5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.39. In addition, Impinj Inc. saw -20.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PI starting from Baker Cary, who sale 337 shares at the price of $80.79 back on Dec 16. After this action, Baker Cary now owns 20,745 shares of Impinj Inc., valued at $27,227 using the latest closing price.

DOSSETT JEFFREY, the Chief Revenue Officer of Impinj Inc., sale 805 shares at $81.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that DOSSETT JEFFREY is holding 40,936 shares at $65,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.03 for the present operating margin

+46.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impinj Inc. stands at -37.38. The total capital return value is set at -21.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.77. Equity return is now at value -50.30, with -22.30 for asset returns.

Based on Impinj Inc. (PI), the company’s capital structure generated 67.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.24. Total debt to assets is 35.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.21.