LCNB Corp. (LCNB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.69. The company’s stock price has collected 1.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ :LCNB) Right Now?

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LCNB is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for LCNB Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00, which is $1.16 above the current price. LCNB currently public float of 10.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LCNB was 24.01K shares.

LCNB’s Market Performance

LCNB stocks went up by 1.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.50% and a quarterly performance of 12.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.21% for LCNB Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.69% for LCNB stocks with a simple moving average of 10.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LCNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LCNB stocks, with Boenning & Scattergood repeating the rating for LCNB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LCNB in the upcoming period, according to Boenning & Scattergood is $17.50 based on the research report published on January 12th of the previous year 2021.

LCNB Trading at 0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCNB fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.71. In addition, LCNB Corp. saw 1.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCNB starting from Krehbiel Anne E, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $17.42 back on Oct 26. After this action, Krehbiel Anne E now owns 6,178 shares of LCNB Corp., valued at $17,420 using the latest closing price.

Mulligan Lawrence P Jr., the Executive Vice President of LCNB Corp., purchase 1,130 shares at $17.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Mulligan Lawrence P Jr. is holding 6,575 shares at $19,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for LCNB Corp. stands at +27.10. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.