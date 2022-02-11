Is MongoDB Inc. (MDB) a Keeper?

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) went up by 2.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $590.00. The company’s stock price has collected 18.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/21 that Tesla, Intel, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ :MDB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDB is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for MongoDB Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $572.21, which is $107.97 above the current price. MDB currently public float of 62.97M and currently shorts hold a 7.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDB was 1.06M shares.

MDB’s Market Performance

MDB stocks went up by 18.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.53% and a quarterly performance of -18.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.33% for MongoDB Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.75% for MDB stocks with a simple moving average of 7.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for MDB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MDB in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $700 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDB reach a price target of $450, previously predicting the price at $300. The rating they have provided for MDB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to MDB, setting the target price at $470 in the report published on September 03rd of the previous year.

MDB Trading at -0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares surge +4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB rose by +18.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $393.57. In addition, MongoDB Inc. saw -14.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from Ittycheria Dev, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $398.11 back on Feb 04. After this action, Ittycheria Dev now owns 196,390 shares of MongoDB Inc., valued at $13,933,724 using the latest closing price.

Hazard Charles M Jr, the Director of MongoDB Inc., sale 1,666 shares at $406.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Hazard Charles M Jr is holding 55,681 shares at $677,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.45 for the present operating margin

+68.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc. stands at -45.22. The total capital return value is set at -19.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.52. Equity return is now at value -111.70, with -16.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.