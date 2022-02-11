Is Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) a Keeper?

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) went down by -1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $209.08. The company’s stock price has collected 2.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/09/21 that U.S. Fines Radar Company for Unauthorized Exports to China, Russia

Is It Worth Investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE :KEYS) Right Now?

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KEYS is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Keysight Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $210.08, which is $38.7 above the current price. KEYS currently public float of 181.84M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KEYS was 1.22M shares.

KEYS’s Market Performance

KEYS stocks went up by 2.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.72% and a quarterly performance of -7.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.01% for Keysight Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.25% for KEYS stocks with a simple moving average of -0.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEYS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KEYS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for KEYS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $200 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEYS reach a price target of $220, previously predicting the price at $190. The rating they have provided for KEYS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to KEYS, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

KEYS Trading at -10.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -11.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEYS rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.07. In addition, Keysight Technologies Inc. saw -18.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEYS starting from PAGE JOHN, who sale 20,183 shares at the price of $202.17 back on Dec 23. After this action, PAGE JOHN now owns 64,111 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc., valued at $4,080,427 using the latest closing price.

CULLEN JAMES, the Director of Keysight Technologies Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $196.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that CULLEN JAMES is holding 22,430 shares at $1,375,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.88 for the present operating margin

+62.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keysight Technologies Inc. stands at +18.09. Equity return is now at value 24.50, with 11.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.