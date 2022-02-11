Is Datasea Inc. (DTSS) a Keeper?

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) went up by 13.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.84. The company’s stock price has collected 16.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ :DTSS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DTSS is at 0.46.

DTSS currently public float of 8.91M and currently shorts hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DTSS was 142.32K shares.

DTSS’s Market Performance

DTSS stocks went up by 16.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.96% and a quarterly performance of -32.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.76% for Datasea Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.33% for DTSS stocks with a simple moving average of -19.83% for the last 200 days.

DTSS Trading at 20.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares surge +24.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTSS rose by +23.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2610. In addition, Datasea Inc. saw -6.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DTSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2775.69 for the present operating margin

-60.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datasea Inc. stands at -2654.18. The total capital return value is set at -130.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -182.22. Equity return is now at value -173.40, with -87.20 for asset returns.

Based on Datasea Inc. (DTSS), the company’s capital structure generated 868.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.67. Total debt to assets is 71.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 45.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.