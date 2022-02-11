Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO)

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) went down by -1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.75. The company’s stock price has collected 3.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/22 that AMC, IBM, Microsoft, GE: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE :BRO) Right Now?

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRO is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Brown & Brown Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $71.13, which is $2.02 above the current price. BRO currently public float of 234.20M and currently shorts hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRO was 1.55M shares.

BRO’s Market Performance

BRO stocks went up by 3.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.10% and a quarterly performance of 9.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.21% for Brown & Brown Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.50% for BRO stocks with a simple moving average of 16.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BRO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $76 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRO reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for BRO stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to BRO, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

BRO Trading at 3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRO rose by +3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.11. In addition, Brown & Brown Inc. saw -1.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRO starting from PROCTOR H PALMER JR, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $61.53 back on Jan 27. After this action, PROCTOR H PALMER JR now owns 39,431 shares of Brown & Brown Inc., valued at $123,060 using the latest closing price.

PROCTOR H PALMER JR, the Director of Brown & Brown Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $61.53 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that PROCTOR H PALMER JR is holding 39,431 shares at $123,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.14 for the present operating margin

+94.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brown & Brown Inc. stands at +19.24. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 6.70 for asset returns.