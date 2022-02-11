Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.06. The company’s stock price has collected 0.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE :AXL) Right Now?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXL is at 2.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $3.02 above the current price. AXL currently public float of 111.86M and currently shorts hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXL was 1.27M shares.

AXL’s Market Performance

AXL stocks went up by 0.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.90% and a quarterly performance of -11.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.40% for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.48% for AXL stocks with a simple moving average of -13.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXL stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for AXL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AXL in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on July 01st of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to AXL, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

AXL Trading at -7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -13.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXL rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.51. In addition, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. saw -10.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXL starting from Kemp Terri M., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $12.56 back on Mar 15. After this action, Kemp Terri M. now owns 156,228 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., valued at $314,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.07 for the present operating margin

+10.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stands at -11.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.03. Equity return is now at value 20.90, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL), the company’s capital structure generated 969.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.65. Total debt to assets is 60.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 959.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.