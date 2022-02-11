Here’s Our Rant About Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG)

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) went down by -6.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.66. The company’s stock price has collected -2.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE :DOUG) Right Now?

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Douglas Elliman Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DOUG currently public float of 64.02M and currently shorts hold a 4.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOUG was 884.01K shares.

DOUG’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.01% for Douglas Elliman Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.98% for DOUG stocks with a simple moving average of -24.58% for the last 200 days.

DOUG Trading at -24.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares sank -33.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOUG fell by -2.27%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.32. In addition, Douglas Elliman Inc. saw -40.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOUG starting from KIRKLAND J BRYANT III, who purchase 5,990 shares at the price of $9.73 back on Jan 10. After this action, KIRKLAND J BRYANT III now owns 400,000 shares of Douglas Elliman Inc., valued at $58,283 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOUG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.75 for the present operating margin

+19.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Douglas Elliman Inc. stands at -5.99.