Here’s How Your Trade Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Aggressively Right Now

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) went up by 10.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $580.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :MPWR) Right Now?

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 91.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MPWR is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $578.50, which is $134.73 above the current price. MPWR currently public float of 45.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MPWR was 381.42K shares.

MPWR’s Market Performance

MPWR stocks went up by 3.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.99% and a quarterly performance of -24.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.04% for Monolithic Power Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.63% for MPWR stocks with a simple moving average of 0.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPWR stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for MPWR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MPWR in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $530 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPWR reach a price target of $520. The rating they have provided for MPWR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2022.

MPWR Trading at -1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPWR rose by +11.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $402.69. In addition, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. saw -17.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPWR starting from Tseng Saria, who sale 1,700 shares at the price of $401.12 back on Feb 08. After this action, Tseng Saria now owns 277,209 shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., valued at $681,904 using the latest closing price.

Sciammas Maurice, the Sr. V.P.of Sales and Marketing of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., sale 1,700 shares at $401.12 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Sciammas Maurice is holding 275,260 shares at $681,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.74 for the present operating margin

+55.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. stands at +19.47. The total capital return value is set at 19.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.86. Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.32. Total debt to assets is 0.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.73.