Here’s How Your Trade Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Aggressively Right Now

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.16. The company’s stock price has collected 0.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE :BDN) Right Now?

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 189.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BDN is at 1.10.

BDN currently public float of 168.45M and currently shorts hold a 5.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BDN was 1.76M shares.

BDN’s Market Performance

BDN stocks went up by 0.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.16% and a quarterly performance of -7.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.04% for Brandywine Realty Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.44% for BDN stocks with a simple moving average of -5.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BDN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BDN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $15 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to BDN, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

BDN Trading at -3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDN rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.23. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw -2.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDN starting from Joyce Michael, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $14.02 back on Nov 09. After this action, Joyce Michael now owns 87,040 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust, valued at $105,150 using the latest closing price.

WIRTH TOM, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Brandywine Realty Trust, sale 5,000 shares at $13.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that WIRTH TOM is holding 228,873 shares at $68,863 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDN

Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 7.70 for asset returns.