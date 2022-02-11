First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) went up by 2.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.46. The company’s stock price has collected 9.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ :FWRG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.30, which is $8.93 above the current price. FWRG currently public float of 58.36M and currently shorts hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FWRG was 256.77K shares.

FWRG’s Market Performance

FWRG stocks went up by 9.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.41% and a quarterly performance of -18.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.60% for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.90% for FWRG stocks with a simple moving average of -11.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FWRG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FWRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FWRG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $22 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FWRG reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for FWRG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 13th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to FWRG, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

FWRG Trading at 0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares surge +10.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWRG rose by +9.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.71. In addition, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. saw -2.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWRG starting from Tomasso Christopher Anthony, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $19.93 back on Nov 12. After this action, Tomasso Christopher Anthony now owns 212,768 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $19,930 using the latest closing price.

HOPE H MELVILLE III, the CFO & Treasurer of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $19.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that HOPE H MELVILLE III is holding 1,000 shares at $19,260 based on the most recent closing price.