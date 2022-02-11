Equifax Inc. (EFX) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) went down by -3.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $300.11. The company’s stock price has collected -0.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 13 hours ago that Twitter, Disney, Mattel, Twilio, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Equifax Inc. (NYSE :EFX) Right Now?

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EFX is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Equifax Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EFX currently public float of 121.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EFX was 881.12K shares.

EFX’s Market Performance

EFX stocks went down by -0.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.17% and a quarterly performance of -16.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for Equifax Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.59% for EFX stocks with a simple moving average of -10.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for EFX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EFX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $300 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EFX reach a price target of $280. The rating they have provided for EFX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to EFX, setting the target price at $281 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

EFX Trading at -13.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -11.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFX fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $235.79. In addition, Equifax Inc. saw -21.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EFX starting from Griggs James M, who sale 1,877 shares at the price of $256.78 back on Aug 20. After this action, Griggs James M now owns 5,394 shares of Equifax Inc., valued at $481,975 using the latest closing price.

Singh Sid, the President – USIS of Equifax Inc., sale 7,628 shares at $256.79 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Singh Sid is holding 10,183 shares at $1,958,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EFX

Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 7.10 for asset returns.