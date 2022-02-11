DTE Energy Company (DTE) Just Got Our Attention

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) went down by -3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.74. The company’s stock price has collected -3.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DTE Energy Company (NYSE :DTE) Right Now?

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DTE is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for DTE Energy Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $129.73, which is $14.24 above the current price. DTE currently public float of 192.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DTE was 996.86K shares.

DTE’s Market Performance

DTE stocks went down by -3.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.44% and a quarterly performance of 2.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.86% for DTE Energy Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.80% for DTE stocks with a simple moving average of -0.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DTE

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DTE reach a price target of $126. The rating they have provided for DTE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to DTE, setting the target price at $133 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

DTE Trading at -1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -2.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTE fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.05. In addition, DTE Energy Company saw -3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTE starting from Chavez JoAnn, who sale 500 shares at the price of $110.78 back on Dec 02. After this action, Chavez JoAnn now owns 8,248 shares of DTE Energy Company, valued at $55,390 using the latest closing price.

Lauer Trevor F, the President and COO-DTE Electric of DTE Energy Company, sale 15,000 shares at $120.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Lauer Trevor F is holding 24,479 shares at $1,806,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.13 for the present operating margin

+20.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for DTE Energy Company stands at +11.12. The total capital return value is set at 6.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.61. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on DTE Energy Company (DTE), the company’s capital structure generated 158.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.27. Total debt to assets is 43.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.