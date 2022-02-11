Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) went up by 7.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.50. The company’s stock price has collected 18.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :DSGN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Design Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $29.33, which is $14.39 above the current price. DSGN currently public float of 39.22M and currently shorts hold a 5.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DSGN was 195.98K shares.

DSGN’s Market Performance

DSGN stocks went up by 18.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.21% and a quarterly performance of -21.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.49% for Design Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.85% for DSGN stocks with a simple moving average of -19.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSGN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DSGN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for DSGN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DSGN reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for DSGN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 20th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to DSGN, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

DSGN Trading at -7.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.35%, as shares sank -10.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSGN rose by +18.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.03. In addition, Design Therapeutics Inc. saw -30.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSGN starting from William Arsani, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $15.45 back on Aug 31. After this action, William Arsani now owns 2,772,501 shares of Design Therapeutics Inc., valued at $618,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSGN

The total capital return value is set at -55.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.55.