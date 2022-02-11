Can XPEL Inc. (XPEL) Remain Competitive?

XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) went up by 15.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.84. The company’s stock price has collected -6.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ :XPEL) Right Now?

XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XPEL is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for XPEL Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

XPEL currently public float of 17.23M and currently shorts hold a 6.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XPEL was 171.20K shares.

XPEL’s Market Performance

XPEL stocks went down by -6.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.18% and a quarterly performance of -22.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.77% for XPEL Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.73% for XPEL stocks with a simple moving average of -11.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPEL stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for XPEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPEL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $22 based on the research report published on February 05th of the previous year 2020.

XPEL Trading at 3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares surge +0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPEL rose by +5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.04. In addition, XPEL Inc. saw -15.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPEL starting from Crumly Richard K., who sale 18,000 shares at the price of $60.50 back on Feb 09. After this action, Crumly Richard K. now owns 1,098,906 shares of XPEL Inc., valued at $1,089,000 using the latest closing price.

Crumly Richard K., the Director of XPEL Inc., sale 18,000 shares at $60.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Crumly Richard K. is holding 1,107,906 shares at $1,095,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPEL

Equity return is now at value 48.00, with 30.80 for asset returns.