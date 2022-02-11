Can NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) Remain Competitive?

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) went up by 1.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.75. The company’s stock price has collected 5.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ :NURO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NURO is at 2.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for NeuroMetrix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.00. NURO currently public float of 6.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NURO was 1.35M shares.

NURO’s Market Performance

NURO stocks went up by 5.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.23% and a quarterly performance of -42.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.92% for NeuroMetrix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.75% for NURO stocks with a simple moving average of -36.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NURO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NURO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NURO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NURO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2017.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NURO reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for NURO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 28th, 2016.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to NURO, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on September 11th of the previous year.

NURO Trading at -13.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NURO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.49%, as shares sank -12.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NURO rose by +5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.72. In addition, NeuroMetrix Inc. saw -7.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NURO starting from HIGGINS THOMAS T, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $10.55 back on Aug 25. After this action, HIGGINS THOMAS T now owns 23,659 shares of NeuroMetrix Inc., valued at $527,500 using the latest closing price.

HIGGINS THOMAS T, the Senior Vice President, CFO of NeuroMetrix Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $13.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that HIGGINS THOMAS T is holding 23,659 shares at $271,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NURO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.14 for the present operating margin

+71.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeuroMetrix Inc. stands at -27.64. Equity return is now at value -14.80, with -13.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.71.