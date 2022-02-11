Can Fluor Corporation (FLR) Remain Competitive?

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) went down by -2.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.68. The company’s stock price has collected 3.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Is It Worth Investing in Fluor Corporation (NYSE :FLR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLR is at 2.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Fluor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.50, which is $4.81 above the current price. FLR currently public float of 139.24M and currently shorts hold a 7.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLR was 1.49M shares.

FLR’s Market Performance

FLR stocks went up by 3.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.52% and a quarterly performance of -2.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.27% for Fluor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.15% for FLR stocks with a simple moving average of 10.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FLR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FLR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $24 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLR reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for FLR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2021.

FLR Trading at -5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -7.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLR rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.64. In addition, Fluor Corporation saw -12.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.24 for the present operating margin

+2.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluor Corporation stands at -1.88. The total capital return value is set at 5.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.38. Equity return is now at value -26.50, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Fluor Corporation (FLR), the company’s capital structure generated 191.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.71. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.63 and the total asset turnover is 2.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.