Cabot Corporation (CBT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) went up by 1.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.82. The company’s stock price has collected 12.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/22 that AMC, Alphabet, AT&T, Tesla, Moderna: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Cabot Corporation (NYSE :CBT) Right Now?

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBT is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Cabot Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.57, which is $4.57 above the current price. CBT currently public float of 56.14M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBT was 364.73K shares.

CBT’s Market Performance

CBT stocks went up by 12.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.22% and a quarterly performance of 22.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.85% for Cabot Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.58% for CBT stocks with a simple moving average of 24.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CBT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CBT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $62 based on the research report published on July 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBT reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for CBT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 01st, 2021.

Northcoast gave a rating of “Buy” to CBT, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

CBT Trading at 22.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.40% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +19.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBT rose by +12.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.18. In addition, Cabot Corporation saw 24.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBT starting from Kalita Karen A, who sale 10,757 shares at the price of $62.84 back on May 10. After this action, Kalita Karen A now owns 16,154 shares of Cabot Corporation, valued at $675,968 using the latest closing price.

Kalkstein Hobart, the Senior Vice President of Cabot Corporation, sale 8,242 shares at $62.02 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Kalkstein Hobart is holding 35,689 shares at $511,169 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.37 for the present operating margin

+23.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cabot Corporation stands at +7.25. The total capital return value is set at 22.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.13. Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cabot Corporation (CBT), the company’s capital structure generated 122.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.10. Total debt to assets is 38.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.41 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.