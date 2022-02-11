Buy or Sell Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) went down by -7.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.86. The company’s stock price has collected 8.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :SRRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRRA is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Sierra Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.60, which is $11.81 above the current price. SRRA currently public float of 5.44M and currently shorts hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRRA was 1.07M shares.

SRRA’s Market Performance

SRRA stocks went up by 8.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.88% and a quarterly performance of 38.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 115.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.56% for Sierra Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.58% for SRRA stocks with a simple moving average of 52.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRRA stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SRRA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SRRA in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $33 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRRA reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for SRRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 11th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to SRRA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

SRRA Trading at 35.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.61%, as shares surge +43.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRRA rose by +8.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.60. In addition, Sierra Oncology Inc. saw 46.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRRA starting from Turner William D., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $32.32 back on Feb 07. After this action, Turner William D. now owns 0 shares of Sierra Oncology Inc., valued at $323,225 using the latest closing price.

Thomson Mary Christina, the General Counsel, CCO & Sec’y of Sierra Oncology Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $29.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04, which means that Thomson Mary Christina is holding 0 shares at $59,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21647.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sierra Oncology Inc. stands at -26967.33. The total capital return value is set at -70.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.53. Equity return is now at value -92.10, with -83.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.39. Total debt to assets is 0.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2,782.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.38.