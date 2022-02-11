Buy or Sell Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) went up by 2.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.91. The company’s stock price has collected 11.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE :CPA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPA is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Copa Holdings S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $104.56, which is $11.92 above the current price. CPA currently public float of 31.55M and currently shorts hold a 8.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPA was 480.77K shares.

CPA’s Market Performance

CPA stocks went up by 11.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.22% and a quarterly performance of 19.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.23% for Copa Holdings S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.73% for CPA stocks with a simple moving average of 16.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CPA by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for CPA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $110 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPA reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for CPA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CPA, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

CPA Trading at 13.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +8.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPA rose by +11.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.47. In addition, Copa Holdings S.A. saw 10.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.20 for the present operating margin

-9.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copa Holdings S.A. stands at -75.79. The total capital return value is set at -7.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.89. Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA), the company’s capital structure generated 108.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.07. Total debt to assets is 36.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.