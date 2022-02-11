Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) went up by 0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.81. The company’s stock price has collected 9.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/10/21 that Two Restaurant Stocks Set to Gain From the Reopening Boost

Is It Worth Investing in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :BLMN) Right Now?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLMN is at 2.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.73, which is $6.29 above the current price. BLMN currently public float of 88.03M and currently shorts hold a 17.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLMN was 2.25M shares.

BLMN’s Market Performance

BLMN stocks went up by 9.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.13% and a quarterly performance of 6.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.80% for Bloomin’ Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.54% for BLMN stocks with a simple moving average of -7.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLMN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BLMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BLMN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLMN reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for BLMN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to BLMN, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

BLMN Trading at 10.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLMN rose by +9.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.66. In addition, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. saw 6.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLMN starting from Scarlett Gregg, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $19.22 back on Nov 22. After this action, Scarlett Gregg now owns 75,189 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., valued at $192,180 using the latest closing price.

Lefferts Kelly, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., sale 8,843 shares at $29.22 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Lefferts Kelly is holding 28,224 shares at $258,392 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLMN

Equity return is now at value 161.30, with 4.30 for asset returns.