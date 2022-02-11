A Lesson to Learn: Bowlero Corp. (BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) went up by 14.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.63. The company’s stock price has collected 23.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE :BOWL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Bowlero Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.50, which is $5.13 above the current price. BOWL currently public float of 1.73M and currently shorts hold a 28.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BOWL was 324.36K shares.

BOWL’s Market Performance

BOWL stocks went up by 23.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.51% and a quarterly performance of -12.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.40% for Bowlero Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.39% for BOWL stocks with a simple moving average of -7.66% for the last 200 days.

BOWL Trading at 0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares surge +7.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOWL rose by +23.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.99. In addition, Bowlero Corp. saw -1.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BOWL

Based on Bowlero Corp. (BOWL), the company’s capital structure generated 112.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.94.