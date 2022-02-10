Why Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) went up by 11.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.07. The company’s stock price has collected 19.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/26/21 that Tupperware Stock Is Slipping, and Executives Are Buying Up Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE :TUP) Right Now?

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TUP is at 2.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Tupperware Brands Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TUP currently public float of 45.82M and currently shorts hold a 9.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TUP was 763.37K shares.

TUP’s Market Performance

TUP stocks went up by 19.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.72% and a quarterly performance of -5.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.92% for Tupperware Brands Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.03% for TUP stocks with a simple moving average of -13.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TUP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TUP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $36 based on the research report published on May 07th of the previous year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TUP reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for TUP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 15th, 2020.

TUP Trading at 19.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares surge +20.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUP rose by +19.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.11. In addition, Tupperware Brands Corporation saw 18.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TUP starting from SHEEHAN KAREN M, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $26.00 back on May 10. After this action, SHEEHAN KAREN M now owns 55,608 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation, valued at $52,000 using the latest closing price.

MINGES TIM, the Director of Tupperware Brands Corporation, purchase 7,400 shares at $27.00 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that MINGES TIM is holding 13,554 shares at $199,815 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.42 for the present operating margin

+66.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tupperware Brands Corporation stands at +6.45. The total capital return value is set at 34.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.42. Equity return is now at value -23.10, with 3.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.