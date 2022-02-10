We Analyzed the Future Direction of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII), Here is What We Found

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) went up by 8.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.07. The company’s stock price has collected 23.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ :XXII) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XXII is at 2.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

XXII currently public float of 159.37M and currently shorts hold a 7.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XXII was 3.99M shares.

XXII’s Market Performance

XXII stocks went up by 23.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.56% and a quarterly performance of -16.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.83% for 22nd Century Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.66% for XXII stocks with a simple moving average of -23.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XXII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XXII stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for XXII by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XXII in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $5 based on the research report published on July 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XXII reach a price target of $11.50, previously predicting the price at $3.50. The rating they have provided for XXII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 16th, 2017.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to XXII, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

XXII Trading at 4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XXII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares sank -6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XXII rose by +23.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.23. In addition, 22nd Century Group Inc. saw -17.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XXII starting from ZERCHER MICHAEL, who sale 23,147 shares at the price of $2.16 back on Dec 14. After this action, ZERCHER MICHAEL now owns 1,064,985 shares of 22nd Century Group Inc., valued at $50,037 using the latest closing price.

MISH JAMES A, the Chief Executive Officer of 22nd Century Group Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $2.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that MISH JAMES A is holding 668,475 shares at $57,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XXII

Equity return is now at value -38.10, with -34.00 for asset returns.