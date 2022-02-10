VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) went up by 3.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.83. The company’s stock price has collected 3.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ :VBIV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VBIV is at 1.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.67, which is $6.02 above the current price. VBIV currently public float of 203.62M and currently shorts hold a 7.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VBIV was 3.73M shares.

VBIV’s Market Performance

VBIV stocks went up by 3.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.38% and a quarterly performance of -45.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.95% for VBI Vaccines Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.25% for VBIV stocks with a simple moving average of -43.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VBIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VBIV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VBIV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VBIV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6 based on the research report published on December 29th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VBIV reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for VBIV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to VBIV, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 27th of the previous year.

VBIV Trading at -23.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VBIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -21.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VBIV rose by +3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7195. In addition, VBI Vaccines Inc. saw -29.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VBIV starting from Beattie Nell, who purchase 8,200 shares at the price of $2.45 back on Dec 03. After this action, Beattie Nell now owns 68,200 shares of VBI Vaccines Inc., valued at $20,083 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of VBI Vaccines Inc., sale 2,707,463 shares at $3.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 52,334,993 shares at $8,961,703 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VBIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4110.93 for the present operating margin

-919.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for VBI Vaccines Inc. stands at -4357.21. The total capital return value is set at -29.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.29. Equity return is now at value -39.00, with -30.10 for asset returns.

Based on VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV), the company’s capital structure generated 10.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.44. Total debt to assets is 8.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 434.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.61.