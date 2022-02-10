The Chart for SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) went up by 0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.25. The company’s stock price has collected 9.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ :SCYX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCYX is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for SCYNEXIS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $23.70, which is $18.3 above the current price. SCYX currently public float of 23.75M and currently shorts hold a 12.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCYX was 384.25K shares.

SCYX’s Market Performance

SCYX stocks went up by 9.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.40% and a quarterly performance of -7.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.38% for SCYNEXIS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.04% for SCYX stocks with a simple moving average of -20.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCYX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SCYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCYX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $25 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCYX reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for SCYX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SCYX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

SCYX Trading at -14.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares sank -7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCYX rose by +16.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.02. In addition, SCYNEXIS Inc. saw -15.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SCYX

The total capital return value is set at -145.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -157.02. Equity return is now at value -156.20, with -42.70 for asset returns.

Based on SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX), the company’s capital structure generated 87.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.58. Total debt to assets is 19.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.