The Chart for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) went up by 1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.03. The company’s stock price has collected 8.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE :ATI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATI is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.56, which is $1.64 above the current price. ATI currently public float of 126.27M and currently shorts hold a 11.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATI was 2.11M shares.

ATI’s Market Performance

ATI stocks went up by 8.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.89% and a quarterly performance of 36.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.63% for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.47% for ATI stocks with a simple moving average of 25.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATI stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ATI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATI in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $23 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for ATI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to ATI, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

ATI Trading at 36.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +23.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATI rose by +8.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.54. In addition, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated saw 49.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATI starting from Kramer Kevin B, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Jun 01. After this action, Kramer Kevin B now owns 152,570 shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, valued at $250,000 using the latest closing price.

Kramer Kevin B, the Sr. VP, CCMO of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, sale 10,000 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Kramer Kevin B is holding 162,570 shares at $220,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.80 for the present operating margin

+11.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stands at -1.36. Equity return is now at value -243.40, with -29.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.