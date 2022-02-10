Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | TIM S.A. (TIMB)

TIM S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) went up by 6.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.15. The company’s stock price has collected 8.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TIM S.A. (NYSE :TIMB) Right Now?

TIM S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TIMB is at 0.74.

The average price from analysts is $16.02. TIMB currently public float of 161.32M and currently shorts hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIMB was 502.92K shares.

TIMB’s Market Performance

TIMB stocks went up by 8.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.70% and a quarterly performance of 19.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for TIM S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.80% for TIMB stocks with a simple moving average of 20.51% for the last 200 days.

TIMB Trading at 16.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.03% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +22.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIMB rose by +8.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.03. In addition, TIM S.A. saw 16.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIMB

Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 6.90 for asset returns.