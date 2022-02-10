Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST)

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s stock price has collected -7.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/13/21 that Honest Co. Stock Is Tanking Because People Have Stopped Stocking Up

Is It Worth Investing in The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ :HNST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.25, which is $6.43 above the current price. HNST currently public float of 82.49M and currently shorts hold a 8.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HNST was 2.10M shares.

HNST’s Market Performance

HNST stocks went down by -7.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.66% and a quarterly performance of -31.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.06% for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.65% for HNST stocks with a simple moving average of -45.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HNST stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for HNST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HNST in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $14 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HNST reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $17.50. The rating they have provided for HNST stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 16th, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to HNST, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

HNST Trading at -15.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -17.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNST fell by -7.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.31. In addition, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock saw -24.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HNST starting from Kennedy Kelly J., who sale 6,047 shares at the price of $5.81 back on Jan 28. After this action, Kennedy Kelly J. now owns 493,271 shares of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock, valued at $35,133 using the latest closing price.

WHITE JAMES D, the Director of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock, purchase 2,200 shares at $8.54 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that WHITE JAMES D is holding 36,515 shares at $18,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.51 for the present operating margin

+35.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock stands at -4.81. The total capital return value is set at -7.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.96.

Based on The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST), the company’s capital structure generated 27.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.59.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.