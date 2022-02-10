Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) went up by 8.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $558.97. The company’s stock price has collected 12.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/04/21 that Robinhood, Victoria’s Secret, Activision, GM: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE :PAYC) Right Now?

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 123.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAYC is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Paycom Software Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $422.19, which is $86.47 above the current price. PAYC currently public float of 50.64M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAYC was 463.61K shares.

PAYC’s Market Performance

PAYC stocks went up by 12.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.25% and a quarterly performance of -28.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.13% for Paycom Software Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.49% for PAYC stocks with a simple moving average of -12.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PAYC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PAYC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $26 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYC reach a price target of $385, previously predicting the price at $550. The rating they have provided for PAYC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to PAYC, setting the target price at $550 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

PAYC Trading at -3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYC rose by +12.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $327.22. In addition, Paycom Software Inc. saw -12.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYC starting from Clark Jason D., who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $485.96 back on Sep 09. After this action, Clark Jason D. now owns 5,043 shares of Paycom Software Inc., valued at $680,344 using the latest closing price.

Boelte Craig E., the Chief Financial Officer of Paycom Software Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $479.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Boelte Craig E. is holding 274,683 shares at $11,996,263 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.12 for the present operating margin

+82.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paycom Software Inc. stands at +17.05. The total capital return value is set at 28.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.46. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC), the company’s capital structure generated 8.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.23. Total debt to assets is 2.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 51.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.