Ouster Inc. (OUST) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) went down by -0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.30. The company’s stock price has collected -2.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ouster Inc. (NYSE :OUST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Ouster Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.25, which is $9.78 above the current price. OUST currently public float of 104.80M and currently shorts hold a 8.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OUST was 2.41M shares.

OUST’s Market Performance

OUST stocks went down by -2.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.32% and a quarterly performance of -54.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.31% for Ouster Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.14% for OUST stocks with a simple moving average of -57.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $12 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OUST reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for OUST stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 05th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to OUST, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

OUST Trading at -28.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares sank -22.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.53. In addition, Ouster Inc. saw -33.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from Kantheti Krishna, who sale 87,552 shares at the price of $6.08 back on Dec 16. After this action, Kantheti Krishna now owns 25,572,646 shares of Ouster Inc., valued at $532,316 using the latest closing price.

Kantheti Krishna, the 10% Owner of Ouster Inc., sale 95,670 shares at $6.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Kantheti Krishna is holding 25,660,198 shares at $584,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.