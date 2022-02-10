Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Just Got Our Attention

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.61. The company’s stock price has collected 2.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/21/21 that U.S. Bancorp to Buy MUFG Union Bank for About $8 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :MUFG) Right Now?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MUFG is at 0.78.

MUFG currently public float of 12.59B and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MUFG was 1.99M shares.

MUFG’s Market Performance

MUFG stocks went up by 2.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.22% and a quarterly performance of 18.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.77% for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.63% for MUFG stocks with a simple moving average of 16.22% for the last 200 days.

MUFG Trading at 13.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +7.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUFG rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.20. In addition, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. saw 20.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MUFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stands at +14.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.92. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG), the company’s capital structure generated 444.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.63. Total debt to assets is 20.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.