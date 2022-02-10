Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) went up by 0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.48. The company’s stock price has collected 3.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/08/20 that Database of Medical Records Would Create a Coronavirus Registry

Is It Worth Investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :MDRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDRX is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

MDRX currently public float of 120.34M and currently shorts hold a 11.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDRX was 1.79M shares.

MDRX’s Market Performance

MDRX stocks went up by 3.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.05% and a quarterly performance of 42.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.93% for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.86% for MDRX stocks with a simple moving average of 28.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDRX

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDRX reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for MDRX stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 29th, 2021.

MDRX Trading at 17.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +19.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDRX rose by +3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.35. In addition, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. saw 16.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDRX starting from Black Paul, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $17.68 back on Dec 10. After this action, Black Paul now owns 1,440,386 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., valued at $1,060,782 using the latest closing price.

Poulton Richard J., the President & CFO of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $16.70 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Poulton Richard J. is holding 569,095 shares at $166,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDRX

Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 2.10 for asset returns.