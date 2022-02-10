Is Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) a Keeper?

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) went down by -13.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.29. The company’s stock price has collected -21.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE :ARGO) Right Now?

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARGO is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $53.75, which is $25.24 above the current price. ARGO currently public float of 34.48M and currently shorts hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARGO was 131.83K shares.

ARGO’s Market Performance

ARGO stocks went down by -21.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.96% and a quarterly performance of -26.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.67% for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.08% for ARGO stocks with a simple moving average of -18.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARGO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ARGO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARGO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $60 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2022.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARGO reach a price target of $47.50. The rating they have provided for ARGO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 09th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ARGO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

ARGO Trading at -21.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares sank -25.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARGO fell by -21.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.69. In addition, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. saw -22.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.54 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. stands at -2.84. The total capital return value is set at -3.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.24. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO), the company’s capital structure generated 29.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.99. Total debt to assets is 8.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.