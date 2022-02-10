Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) went up by 1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $248.96. The company’s stock price has collected 1.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that ADP Settlement Offers Framework for Future Digital-Accessibility Agreements

Is It Worth Investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ :ADP) Right Now?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADP is at 0.84.

ADP currently public float of 418.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADP was 1.74M shares.

ADP’s Market Performance

ADP stocks went up by 1.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.33% and a quarterly performance of -7.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for Automatic Data Processing Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.63% for ADP stocks with a simple moving average of -0.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ADP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ADP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $224 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADP reach a price target of $215. The rating they have provided for ADP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 16th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ADP, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

ADP Trading at -7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -10.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $213.44. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc. saw -14.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from D’Ambrosio Christopher, who sale 329 shares at the price of $206.93 back on Feb 07. After this action, D’Ambrosio Christopher now owns 1,554 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc., valued at $68,080 using the latest closing price.

Dyson Deborah L, the Corp. VP of Automatic Data Processing Inc., sale 2,161 shares at $235.13 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Dyson Deborah L is holding 26,663 shares at $508,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Equity return is now at value 50.50, with 4.90 for asset returns.