Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Anaplan Inc. (PLAN)

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) went up by 1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.17. The company’s stock price has collected 2.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/24/21 that Anaplan Stock Plunges as Growth in Billings Slows

Is It Worth Investing in Anaplan Inc. (NYSE :PLAN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLAN is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Anaplan Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.53, which is $19.64 above the current price. PLAN currently public float of 139.83M and currently shorts hold a 5.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLAN was 2.66M shares.

PLAN’s Market Performance

PLAN stocks went up by 2.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.48% and a quarterly performance of -24.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.87% for Anaplan Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.17% for PLAN stocks with a simple moving average of -14.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PLAN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PLAN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $49 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PLAN, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

PLAN Trading at 4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAN rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.72. In addition, Anaplan Inc. saw 2.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAN starting from CALDERONI FRANK, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $44.91 back on Jan 10. After this action, CALDERONI FRANK now owns 501,459 shares of Anaplan Inc., valued at $1,347,362 using the latest closing price.

Dhingra Gagan, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Anaplan Inc., sale 863 shares at $45.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Dhingra Gagan is holding 5,842 shares at $39,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.34 for the present operating margin

+68.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anaplan Inc. stands at -34.39. The total capital return value is set at -45.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.60. Equity return is now at value -69.50, with -25.20 for asset returns.

Based on Anaplan Inc. (PLAN), the company’s capital structure generated 18.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.72. Total debt to assets is 7.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.