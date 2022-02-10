Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Just Got Our Attention

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) went down by -6.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.65. The company’s stock price has collected -4.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ :CRTO) Right Now?

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRTO is at 0.99.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CRTO currently public float of 60.16M and currently shorts hold a 5.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRTO was 359.44K shares.

CRTO’s Market Performance

CRTO stocks went down by -4.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.99% and a quarterly performance of -16.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.30% for Criteo S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.03% for CRTO stocks with a simple moving average of -10.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRTO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CRTO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRTO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $50 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRTO reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for CRTO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2021.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to CRTO, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

CRTO Trading at -7.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares sank -5.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRTO fell by -4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.61. In addition, Criteo S.A. saw -11.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRTO starting from Damon Ryan, who sale 125 shares at the price of $32.73 back on Jan 25. After this action, Damon Ryan now owns 118,307 shares of Criteo S.A., valued at $4,091 using the latest closing price.

Damon Ryan, the EVP, Gen Counsel, Secretary of Criteo S.A., sale 10,763 shares at $41.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Damon Ryan is holding 118,432 shares at $441,362 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRTO

Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 5.80 for asset returns.