Buy or Sell T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) went up by 9.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.62. The company’s stock price has collected 5.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ :TTOO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTOO is at 0.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for T2 Biosystems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.58, which is $1.16 above the current price. TTOO currently public float of 158.54M and currently shorts hold a 4.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTOO was 2.03M shares.

TTOO’s Market Performance

TTOO stocks went up by 5.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.73% and a quarterly performance of -46.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.07% for T2 Biosystems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.34% for TTOO stocks with a simple moving average of -53.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTOO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for TTOO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTOO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.40 based on the research report published on January 27th of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTOO reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for TTOO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

TTOO Trading at -13.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.43%, as shares sank -5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTOO rose by +5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4001. In addition, T2 Biosystems Inc. saw -19.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTOO starting from Ahuja Aparna, who sale 61,988 shares at the price of $0.48 back on Jan 06. After this action, Ahuja Aparna now owns 107,611 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc., valued at $29,754 using the latest closing price.

McDonough John, the Director of T2 Biosystems Inc., sale 18,182 shares at $1.16 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that McDonough John is holding 516,386 shares at $21,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-221.72 for the present operating margin

-13.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for T2 Biosystems Inc. stands at -258.12. The total capital return value is set at -102.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -289.22.

Based on T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO), the company’s capital structure generated 652.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.71. Total debt to assets is 71.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 639.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.